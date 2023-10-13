Resistance fronts against Israel may open up: Iran





Upon his arrival in Beirut on Thursday, the Iranian minister said, "Some European officials asked me if there were any chances that new fronts might open up against the Zionist regime?"





"I told them as far as the Zionists keep up their war crimes, there exists every prospect that other resistance movements [may enter the war]," he added, according to Press TV report.





Amir-Abdollahian said, "We are in Beirut to announce with a loud voice that, along with [other] Muslim countries and governments, we do not brook the Zionist regime's crimes against the people of Gaza," Press TV reported. -- ANI

