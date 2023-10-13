RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NEET aspirant raped in Kota hostel
October 13, 2023  21:15
image
The tiffin boy and the owner of a hostel for coaching students in Rajasthan's Kota district were arrested on Friday in connection with the repeated rape and blackmail of a 15-year-old NEET aspirant, police said.

The girl from Bihar -- who had been living in the hostel with her sister -- alleged in her complaint on Tuesday that the tiffin boy repeatedly raped her while the hostel owner warned her against disclosing the incident, Superintendent of Police (Kota City) Sharad Choudhary said.

The survivor said in her complaint that the tiffin boy visited her room to deliver food and had become acquainted with her. Taking advantage of this newfound acquaintance, the tiffin boy in February tempted her to drink liquor and raped her when she became inebriated. He had also filmed the act.

The tiffin boy then used the video to blackmail and rape her another six to seven times, the survivor alleged.

When the survivor approached the hostel owner for help, he first tried to convince her to marry the tiffin boy. When she refused, the hostel owner warned the survivor that any step would bring the matter to the knowledge of her family and 'disgrace' their name, she said.

The hostel owner also accused the survivor of inciting the tiffin boy, she alleged.

On the basis of the complaint, the police lodged a case of rape and blackmail against the tiffin boy under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the IT Act, Choudhary said.

The hostel owner was booked for conspiracy under sections of the IPC, POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, he said.

The two accused were arrested on Friday and an investigation is underway, Choudhary added.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dhak Dhak Review: Secrets Of The Khardung La Sisterhood
Dhak Dhak Review: Secrets Of The Khardung La Sisterhood

The simplicity of a spontaneous sisterhood, women getting along with other women, feeling alive in each other's company makes Dhak Dhak a gentle celebration of womanhood, notes Sukanya Verma.

Zomato, McDonald's fined Rs 1 lakh for delivering non-veg in place of veg
Zomato, McDonald's fined Rs 1 lakh for delivering non-veg in place of veg

The company is in the process of filing an appeal against the order, Zomato said in a regulatory filing.

Sluggish rural demand, weak volumes dent Marico's stock in Q2
Sluggish rural demand, weak volumes dent Marico's stock in Q2

A muted revenue performance in the September quarter and weak management commentary weighed on the stock of consumer major Marico which shed 8.5 per cent to Rs 542 from its intraday highs on Tuesday. The company indicated that demand...

Let Your Child Fund Their Education!
Let Your Child Fund Their Education!

Youngsters must remember education is their BIGGEST investment EVER: Their lifelong income-earning provider! asserts CA P V Subramanyam.

Pakistan blames 'rogue nation' for killing of Pathankot attack mastermind
Pakistan blames 'rogue nation' for killing of Pathankot attack mastermind

Most of the suspects behind the killing of a key aide of Jaish e Mohammed terror group chief Masood Azhar and his two associates have been arrested, the police chief of Pakistan's Punjab province said on Friday, days after the trio were...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances