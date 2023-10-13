Jilted lover in Delhi stabs 23-year-old partner multiple times in cab





"Today at 6.20 an, a PCR call from Lado Sarai Firni road was received about the incident," the Delhi police said.





As per the police, the 23-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times with a knife by Gaurav Pal, a resident of Ghaziabad, under the limits of Saket police station.





The cabbie intervened and caught the accused with the help of others, the police said.





In a purported video of the attack, a woman is seen inside a cab with blood all over the upper part of her body.





Meanwhile, the mother of the woman said that the condition of her daughter is serious and that strict action should be taken against the accused. -- ANI

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for stabbing his partner multiple times, as the woman ignored him for days, in South West Delhi district, the police said on Thursday.