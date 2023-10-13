Jewish schools in London close over security fears





Menorah High School, Torah Vodaas Primary School and Ateres Beis Yaakov, all in the Barnet area of north London, sent letters to parents on Thursday and a fourth school is also believed to remain closed as they fear anti-Israel protests around the premises.





The letter from Rabbi Feldman of Torah Vodaas said that while there was "no specific threat to our school" it was "not a decision that has been taken lightly".





CST's advice to Jewish schools remains that Jewish life should continue and schools should remain open as normal, said a spokesperson for the charity Community Security Trust, which has recorded 139 antisemitic incidents in the last four days since the conflict in Israel escalated.





"All Jewish schools have security guards that are paid for by the government, which has today pledged a further GBP 3 million towards the cost of security guarding in addition to the measures that are already in place," the spokesperson said. The additional funds announced by Sunak on Thursday bring the total funding for the Jewish Community Protection Security grant to GBP 18 million for 2023-24. -- PTI

