Israeli diplomat attacked in China





A motive behind the attack, which did not occur at the embassy is being investigated, Israel's Foreign Ministry said. Israelis and Jews across the world have been advised to be on alert on Friday as terrorist group Hamas has called for a "day of rage," The Times of Israel reported.





In its first statement following the Hamas strikes on Isreal, China urged both sides to "exercise restraint" and embrace a "two-state solution."





Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday talked with Celso Luiz Nunes Amorim, chief advisor of the Presidency of Brazil, over a phone call and exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, Xinhua reported.

An Israeli embassy staffer has been hospitalized after being attacked in China's capital city Beijing, The Times of Israel reported citing Israel's Foreign Ministry. The diplomat is in stable condition, the report said.