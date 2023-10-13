RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Israel wants 1.1 mn people in north Gaza to leave
October 13, 2023  10:24
A lit up skyline after intensive bombing of Gaza. Reuters/Mohammed Salem
The Israeli military has told the United Nations that everyone living north of Wadi Gaza should relocate to southern Gaza in the next 24 hours, says a UN spokesperson, reports the BBC.

The UN says this amounts to approximately 1.1 million people -- about half the population of the entire Gaza Strip.

 The affected area includes densely populated Gaza City.

The alert was given just before midnight, Gaza and Jerusalem time (23:00 GMT).

"The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences," the UN said in a statement.
