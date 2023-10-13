Israel wants 1.1 mn people in north Gaza to leave





The UN says this amounts to approximately 1.1 million people -- about half the population of the entire Gaza Strip.





The affected area includes densely populated Gaza City.





The alert was given just before midnight, Gaza and Jerusalem time (23:00 GMT).





"The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences," the UN said in a statement.

The Israeli military has told the United Nations that everyone living north of Wadi Gaza should relocate to southern Gaza in the next 24 hours, says a UN spokesperson, reports the BBC.