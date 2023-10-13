RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Israel jets destroy Hamas military posts
October 13, 2023  09:59
Israel bombing has resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries to civilians
As Israel's counter-offensive on Hamas entered its seventh day, Israeli Air Force has said that Air Force fighter jets attacked operatives of the terrorist group Hamas and destroyed its military posts. 

In a post shared on X, Israeli Air Force stated, "Air Force fighter jets attacked operatives of the terrorist organization Hamas and destroyed the organization's military posts." 

Israeli Air Force said that the fighter jets targeted houses that were used by operatives of Hamas, including the residence of a "Nakhba" (naval commando operative). 

Furthermore, Israeli Air Force revealed that the warplanes attacked a monitoring center of Hamas, which used to monitor the activities of Israeli forces. 

Taking to X, Israeli Air Force stated, "IAF fighter jets struck five residences operationally used by Hamas terror operatives, including the residence of a "Nukhba" (Naval Commando) operative, a terror operative of the "resistance committee", and an additional Hamas operations residence, where Yahya Sinwar's brother was presumably present."  

"IAF fighter jets also struck a Hamas monitoring situation room that monitored and traced IAF activity. As part of the strike, two terror operatives were targeted in the situation room," it added. 

In a post shared on X, Israeli Air Force stated that their personnel continue to fight with determination and courage.

 It said, "The Israeli Air Force personnel, regular and reserve, fight with determination, courage and vigour. Maintain high readiness in all units and in all sectors, in defence and attack, until peace is achieved to all of Israel's citizens."
