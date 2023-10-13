Israel amass troops along Gaza border





The Israeli Defence Forces has asked civilians to relocate from their homes and move to the area south of the Wadi Gaza for their own safety. The IDF stated that citizens should return only when advised to do so. It also asked citizens to not approach the area on the security fence with Israel.





In a statement shared on X, IDF stated, "The IDF calls for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southwards for their own safety and protection and move to the area south of the Wadi Gaza, as shown on the map. The Hamas terrorist organization waged a war against the State of Israel and Gaza City is an area where military operations take place. This evacuation is for your own safety."





"Civilians of Gaza City, evacuate south for your own safety and the safety of your families and distance yourself from Hamas terrorists who are using you as human shields," the military said.





"Hamas terrorists are hiding in Gaza City inside tunnels underneath houses and inside buildings populated with innocent Gazan civilians," it said.





The Israeli Defence Forces asserted that in the following day they will continue to operate with significant force in Gaza and make extensive efforts to avoid harming civilians.

Israeli defence forces armed with tanks are positioning themselves on the country's southern border with Gaza after the Israeli military on Friday called for the evacuation of all civilians from Gaza City. Israel last invaded the enclave in 2014.