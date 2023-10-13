Indo-Pak match: 6,000 cops deployed in Ahmedabad

Police heads of various units across Gujarat have been instructed to be on 'alert mode' and keep a close watch on anti-social elements as well as sensitive areas to avoid any untoward incident during and after the India-Pakistan World Cup cricket match to be played on Saturday in Ahmedabad, state DGP Vikas Sahay said.





More than 6,000 personnel of the Gujarat police force along with those of the National Security Guard (NSG), Rapid Action Force (RAF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), among others, will be deployed in Ahmedabad city and at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera area during the match, he told reporters here on Friday.





According to him, the overall security set-up is divided into five key pillars - security for stadium and spectators, traffic and parking arrangement, security for the cricket teams, close watch on anti-social elements and making sure that no untoward incident takes place in the entire state.





"The Gujarat police force is fully prepared to make sure that the cricketing event takes place without any trouble. We have also roped in Ahmedabad crime branch, Anti-Terrorist Squad and Special Operations Group to deal with anti-social elements and terrorists. Since the match would end at around 10.30 pm, all the units of Gujarat police across the state have been directed to be on alert mode after 8 pm tomorrow," Sahay said.





All the State Reserve Police (SRP) units stationed at their headquarters in different parts of the state have also been put on 'alert position' for quick deployment in case of any emergency situation, he added.





"To avoid any untoward incident during or after the match, all the Superintendents of Police, Commissioners of Police and Range IGs of the entire state have been given instructions to keep a close watch on anti-social elements as well as sensitive areas. As the DGP, I want to assure people that adequate steps have been taken by Gujarat police in view of the match," Sahay said.





Though there is ample parking space at the stadium, the DGP urged the spectators to use metro train service as the station is just opposite the stadium's gate. -- PTI