RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
India & China to cut LAC troops in Ladakh for winter
October 13, 2023  10:07
image
During 20th round of military talks, the two countries also agreed to not carry out any provocative action during winter and be in close communication. Read more here
« Back to LIVE
rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances