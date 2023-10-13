Images of Israeli hostages projected at UN HQ





The images of the hostages projected at the UN headquarters, by a group of Israelis living in the US, included 4-year-old Ariel, 85-year-old Yaffa among others.





A message projected at the UN headquarters reads, "Abducting Israelis civilians is a crime against humanity," "Hamas is ISIS," "Bring them home now."





The Command Centre in the US for the families of the hostages called for the release of all hostages, whose captivity they noted is against international law.





It demanded for immediate facilitation of humanitarian corridor to provide medicine and essential provisions. In addition, the Command Centre called for the intervention of world leaders, particularly Arab World.

Massive images of Israeli hostages, including of babies, elderly men and women were projected at the side of the United Nations headquarters in New York, demanding the release of the hostages in Gaza.