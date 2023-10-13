HC order today on NewsClick editor's plea





Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, who reserved his decision on Monday after hearing all parties to the case, will deliver the verdict.





Purkayastha and Chakravarty were arrested by the special cell of the Delhi police on October 3.





The duo had moved the high court last week challenging their arrest as well as the 7-day police custody, and sought immediate release as an interim relief.





On October 10, the trial court had sent them to judicial custody for ten days after their custodial interrogation by the city police got over.





The police have sealed the NewsClick's office in Delhi.





According to the FIR, a large amount of funds to the news portal came in from China to "disrupt the sovereignty of India" and cause disaffection against the country.





It also alleged Purkayastha conspired with a group -- People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism -- to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. -- PTI

The Delhi high court will pronounce its order on Friday on the pleas byfounder Prabir Purkayastha and the portal's human resources department head Amit Chakravarty challenging their arrest in a case lodged under anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly receiving money to spread pro-China propaganda.