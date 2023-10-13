Hamas tell Gaza residents not to evacuate





Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate Friday ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The figure is estimated at 1.1million residents.





The directive came on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning they received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza within 24 hours.





Suffering in Gaza has been rising dramatically with Palestinians desperate for food, fuel and medicine and the territory's only power plant shut down for lack of fuel. The morgue at Gaza's biggest hospital overflowed as bodies came in faster than relatives could claim them.

Hamas on Friday told Palestinians living in Gaza not to leave their homes, reports CNN. Hamas, which governs the territory, accused Israel of engaging in "psychological warfare" by sending messages that told Palestinian civilians and employees of international organizations to evacuate to the south.