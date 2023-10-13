RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hamas hiding in tunnels under Gaza houses: Israel
October 13, 2023  11:56
Ruins of a Palestinian house hit by Israeli strikes. Reuters/Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa
Israeli Defence Forces spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, on Friday said Israel aims to strip the terrorist group, Hamas, of all its military capabilities.

He noted that Israeli Defence Forces will continue to operate with significant force in Gaza, adding that they aim to minimize the damage to civilians.

Sharing an operational update on Saturday, Lt Col Jonathan Conricus said, "Hamas terrorists are hiding in Gaza City inside tunnels, underneath houses and inside buildings populated with innocent Gaza civilians. Civilians of Gaza City evacuate south for your own safety and the safety of your families and distance yourself from Hamas terrorists who are using you as human shields.... In the following days, the IDF will continue to operate with significant force in Gaza City and will make extensive efforts to avoid harming civilians."

"That's the message we issued a few hours ago to Gazan civilians and the aim here is to minimize the damage to civilians. There are significant combat operations ongoing and we are preparing for future and the continuance of our combat operations and out of an understanding that there are civilians here whom are not our enemy and we do not want to target them. We are asking them to evacuate so that we will be able to continue to strike military targets belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip," he added.

He noted that it is the first such notice that Israel has issued, adding that it will take time. He stated that the aim of the evacuation is to save civilian lives, adding that the notice has been communicated to UN authorities. -- ANI
