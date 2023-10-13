Gaza residents begin evacuations





Lots of families on foot, they've already had to walk several kilometres, the BBC reports.





The UN has warned that any movement of civilians will inevitably prove chaotic and extremely hazardous. There is only one main north-south road, along which everyone will be expected to move.





Israel's military told some 1 million Palestinians on Friday to evacuate northern Gaza and head to the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order applying to almost half the population ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group. A point to remember among the blanket bombing of Gaza: Over 50 per cent of residents are children.





Gaza residents have begun moving. Cars, motorcycles, trucks, loaded with possessions; people travelling with cows, camels, sheep and donkeys, to seeming safety.