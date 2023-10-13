Forget food, water; will we live, asks Red Crescent





The war has already claimed over 2,800 lives on both sides and sent tensions soaring across the region. Israel has traded fire in recent days with Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group, sparking fears of an ever wider conflict, though that frontier is currently calm.





Weekly Muslim prayers brought protests in some nearby countries, and tensions ran high in Jerusalem's Old City. The Islamic endowment that manages a flashpoint holy site in the city, the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, said Israeli authorities were barring all Palestinian men under the age of 50 from entering.







Israel's military on Friday warned all civilians in Gaza City to evacuate "southwards," as the UN said an order for the mass evacuation of northern Gaza was "impossible" without major humanitarian consequences. Hamas militants told Palestinians living in the besieged Gaza Strip not to leave their homes. Israel has bombarded Gaza round-the-clock since a weekend attack in which Hamas fighters stormed into the country's south and massacred hundreds, including killing children in their homes and young people at a music festival.

"Forget about food, forget about electricity, forget about fuel. The only concern now is just if you'll make it, if you're going to live," said Nebal Farsakh, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Red Crescent in Gaza City, as she broke into heaving sobs.