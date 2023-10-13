Evacuating 1.1 mn people from Gaza impossible: UN





The Israeli military did not immediately confirm the broader evacuation order. The broad order for all of Gaza's north also applies to all U.N. staff and to the hundreds of thousands who have taken shelter in U.N. schools and other facilities since Israel launched round-the-clock airstrikes Saturday.





The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences, Dujarric said.





The United Nations strongly appeals for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation, the spokesman said.





Another U.N. official said that the United Nation is trying to get clarity from Israeli officials at the senior most political level. It's completely unprecedent, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly.





Panicked rumors of an evacuation had begun to spread in north Gaza in the early morning Friday.





A ground offensive in Gaza, which is ruled by Hamas and where the population is densely packed into a sliver of land only 40 kilometers (25 miles) long, would likely bring even higher casualties on both sides in brutal house-to-house fighting.

