Comedian performs at Royal Albert Hall and steps into history
October 13, 2023  16:08
image
Comedian Zakir Khan, achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Asian comedian in the world to headline the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London with his show "Mannpasand". 

This show was Zakir's first biggest single indoor show that was held at the 152-year-old, historic Royal Albert Hall with an impressive turnout of over 5000 fans.

Zakir Khan said, "I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to perform at this historic hall of Royal Albert, which has played host to world-famous artists over the years. It feels almost surreal to see my artistic dream turn into reality." 
