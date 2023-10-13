RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
All 130 employees in Israel are safe: HCLTech
October 13, 2023  22:38
image
Indian IT services company HCL Technologies (HCLTech) on Friday said that it has about 130 employees in Israel and the staff is safe.

The company is constantly monitoring the situation, CEO and Managing Director C Vijayakumar told PTI.

HCLTech does not have any business in Israel but some software teams are located there.

"We have about 130 employees in Israel. They are all locals. We don't do any business in Israel, but we have some software teams that are located there. They are fortunately safe and we are constantly monitoring (the situation)," he said.

Asked about the impact on business, he said: "We have not had any impact (on business) at this point in time."

"I mean, of course, some software development projects which are more internal in nature could get delayed. Other than that, I don't see any impact," Vijayakumar said.

India's second largest IT services company Infosys on Thursday said all its employees in Israel are safe.

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said employees in Israel are primarily locals but declined to comment on the exact staff strength there.

The company had further said it is 'saddened' by the situation unfolding in the region.

"We have business in Israel in that part of the region and...with what is going on there...we are saddened by it. All of our employees are safe in that business," the Infosys top honcho had said during the Q2 earnings briefing.

On Wednesday, the country's largest IT services company TCS said it has 250 staffers in Israel and stressed that the ongoing conflict will not have any major impact on its business.

TCS has said it is in constant touch with all staffers, and at present, the focus is their safety and to look at how they help the communities they live in.

It has initiated business continuity plans wherever necessary to ensure that the customers do not get impacted, TCS Chief Operating Officer N Ganapathy Subramaniam had said, adding that it does not expect any major impact of the war on its business.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dhak Dhak Review: Secrets Of The Khardung La Sisterhood
Dhak Dhak Review: Secrets Of The Khardung La Sisterhood

The simplicity of a spontaneous sisterhood, women getting along with other women, feeling alive in each other's company makes Dhak Dhak a gentle celebration of womanhood, notes Sukanya Verma.

PCB chief gives pep talk to Pakistan team ahead of India clash
PCB chief gives pep talk to Pakistan team ahead of India clash

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf on Friday gave a pep talk to the Pakistan cricket team ahead of its much-anticipated World Cup match against arch-rivals India in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Delhi HC seeks ED's reply on Sanjay Singh's plea
Delhi HC seeks ED's reply on Sanjay Singh's plea

The Delhi high court on Friday sought the Enforcement Directorate's stand on a plea by Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh against his arrest in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise...

Take early decision: Shinde camp to Maha Speaker
Take early decision: Shinde camp to Maha Speaker

The Shiv Sena split into the Uddhav Thackeray and Shinde factions last year, after which the former filed petitions with the Speaker seeking disqualification of several MLAs belonging to the chief minister's camp.

Israel's Gaza Offensive And The US Dilemma
Israel's Gaza Offensive And The US Dilemma

Israel needs to come terms with the new reality that they are no longer invincible or the dominant power in the West Asian region, observes Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances