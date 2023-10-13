RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


16 Mumbai civic school students fall ill after eating noon meal
October 13, 2023  21:32
Representational image
Representational image
At least 16 students of a civic school in Mumbai's Govandi area were hospitalised on Friday after they fell ill due to suspected food poisoning, an official said.   

These students belonged to Anik Gaon school of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic official said. 

"Nine boys and seven girls were admitted to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital. They are undergoing treatment and their condition is stable," he said. 

Officials suspect that these students fell ill after consuming eatables served at the school under the mid-day meal scheme. 
