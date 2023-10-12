Will help evacuate Indians: Israel





"I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching Operation Ajay to bring Indian citizens back from Israel. There are around 18 thousand Indian citizens in Israel, including 1 thousand Indian students whom we love very much," he said.





Shoshani further emphasized that Israel loved and respected the Indian business community in Israel as it contributed a lot to their economy.





Additionally, Israel's Consulate General stressed that the Israeli government is doing its best to assist the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv in Operation Ajay.





"Indian nurses and caregivers have become part of our families. The Israeli government is doing the utmost to assist the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv in Operation Ajay. We look forward to welcome all of you back in Israel once we win the war against Hamas ISIS terrorists," he said.





India on Wednesday launched 'Operation Ajay' to bring back its citizens stuck in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

