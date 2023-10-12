UK anti-terror force asks for Hamas attack footage





Hamas carried out a barrage of air strikes in Southern Israel on Saturday. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in response launched multiple attacks targeting Hamas' key infrastructure.





Over 2,000 people have been killed in Israel and Gaza in the biggest escalation in decades between the two sides. The Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command said in its appeal on Wednesday evening that specialist officers are in close contact with the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to act upon information being received about British nationals.





The UK police have a role in assisting with the repatriation of loved ones back to the country and the Met Police said it had started gathering information that may assist any subsequent coronial process. "This appeal is directed at anyone who may have already returned from Israel in the past few days and has footage or images of the terrorist attacks, the Met Police said.





"There may also be people in the UK who have friends, relatives or loved ones in Israel and have been sent direct messages, images or videos. We would ask that people don't report footage or information that they have come across through open source research media reports, online or on social media," it said.

