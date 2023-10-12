RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


These are terrorist strikes: MEA on Hamas attack
October 12, 2023  17:32
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that India considers the attacks by Hamas on Israeli cities as terrorist strikes.

To a question on India's position on the Palestine issue, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said New Delhi always advocated resumption of direct talks towards establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living side-by-side and at peace with Israel.   -- PTI
