Taxi driver dragged to death under own car during robbery bid in Delhi; 2 held





Hours after the incident, the Delhi Police claimed to have nabbed two carjackers -- Mehraj Salmani (33) and Asif (24) -- who pushed the deceased out of his car and fled to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh with the vehicle.





The police said the stolen vehicle has also been recovered.





Deputy commissioner of police (Southwest) Manoj C said they arrested the accused from Meerut in the afternoon with the help of the Uttar Pradesh police.





Both are carjackers and were previously involved in multiple cases of carjacking and robbery," he said.





"They have revealed that they boarded the taxi as passengers and after a while, threatened and pushed the driver out of the car with an intention of stealing the vehicle," the officer added.





A video purportedly showing the deceased being dragged under the car on Tuesday night has been widely shared on social media.





The video shows the deceased -- Bijender Shah -- stuck under the right rear side of his car and being dragged as the vehicle is driven at a high speed. The video shows the driver slowing down near a crash barrier to get rid of the man's body and then taking a sudden left turn to avoid hitting a truck from behind. -- PTI

