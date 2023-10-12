Syria says Israel has struck 2 of its airports

JUST IN: Syria's state television reports that Israel launched attacks on the main airports in the capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo on Thursday.





Local media channel Sham FM said Syrian air defences were launched in response to both attacks.





It said there had been damage but no casualties at the Aleppo airport, but did not give any information on the impact of the strike on Damascus Airport. -- ANI





IMAGE: An Israeli soldier sits on a tank near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, on October 12, 2023. Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

