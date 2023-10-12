Sensex snaps two-day rally on selling in IT, teck shares

Equity benchmark BSE Sensex declined in a volatile trade on Thursday, reversing the two-session rally, mainly due to selling in IT and tech stocks.





However, heavy buying in energy, metal and auto counters capped the losses, traders said.





After swinging between gains and losses, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 64.66 points or 0.10 per cent to close at 66,408.39 points, with 14 of its constituents settling lower and 16 advancing.





The index opened higher and touched a high of 66,577.60 points in early trade but later fell to a low of 66,342.53 points. -- PTI

