Retail inflation eases to 5 pc in September
October 12, 2023  17:43
Pic: Vivek Prakash/Reuters
Pic: Vivek Prakash/Reuters
Just In: Retail inflation eases to 5.02 per cent in September from 6.83 per cent in August, show govt data.

Details soon.
