President Murmu offers prayers at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine
October 12, 2023  22:19
President Droupadi Murmu visited the shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi at Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. 

President Murmu was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. 

She also inaugurated the skywalk project and the remodelled Parvati Bhavan at the shrine. 

"President Droupadi Murmu visited the holy Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and inaugurated Skywalk and remodeled Parvati Bhavan to facilitate the journey of pilgrims," the President of India in a post on X. 

President Murmu is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. 

She also graced and addressed the 20th convocation of the University of Kashmir at Srinagar on Wednesday. 

Referring to the motto of the University of Kashmir - 'let us move from darkness to light', the President said, "The more our youth move towards the light of education and towards the light of peace, the more our country will progress." 

She added that the society and country whose youth follow the path of development and discipline, move forward on the path of progress and prosperity. 

The President, during her speech, noted that 55 per cent of students at Kashmir University are girls. -- ANI
