Police seal brothels operating near educational institution in south Mumbai
October 12, 2023  20:51
image
The police sealed seven brothels operating near an educational institution in Girgaon area of south Mumbai, an official said on Thursday. 

On July 7, the anti-human trafficking unit of the Mumbai crime branch raided the brothels situated on V P Road, rescued 33 women and arrested 24 accused persons. 

All the seven brothels were in the periphery of 200 meters from a school. 

Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar conducted a hearing where brothel owners and managers presented their case through lawyers and subsequently ordered the brothels to be closed for two months, an official said. 

Following the commissioner's order, the brothels were sealed on Wednesday, he said. -- PTI
