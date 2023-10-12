Over a 1000 homes in Gaza reduced to rubble: UN

Over a 1000 homes in Gaza reduced to rubble: UNOctober 12, 2023 14:29
Palestinians clear rubble in devastated Gaza. Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
The UN humanitarian office says a thousand homes have been levelled in Gaza since Saturday.
The president of Iran has accused Israel of comitting "genocide".
Ebrahim Raisi also said the siege on Gaza -- where water, electricity and fuel has been cut off -- breaks all international treaties.
Nearly 1,000 people have been killed and 5,000 others have been injured in Gaza after Israel launched a strong retaliation after the 'surprise attack' by Hamas, CNN reported citing Gaza Health Ministry. According to the ministry, some 950 people have been killed and 5,000 others have been injured in the strikes on Gaza.