Over a 1000 homes in Gaza reduced to rubble: UN

The president of Iran has accused Israel of comitting "genocide".





Ebrahim Raisi also said the siege on Gaza -- where water, electricity and fuel has been cut off -- breaks all international treaties.





Nearly 1,000 people have been killed and 5,000 others have been injured in Gaza after Israel launched a strong retaliation after the 'surprise attack' by Hamas, CNN reported citing Gaza Health Ministry. According to the ministry, some 950 people have been killed and 5,000 others have been injured in the strikes on Gaza.