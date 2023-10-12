RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Over 1300 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza
October 12, 2023  16:01
Palestinians carry the body of a woman killed in Israeli strikes. Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
More than 1,300 have been killed in Gaza.
Latest reports say that at least 1,354 people have been killed in Gaza since Saturday, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, and 6,049 have been wounded. 

Israeli President, Isaac Herzog.Earlier, Herzog said Israel would try to protect civilians in Gaza -- but would also "do whatever it takes with an iron fist" to protect Israelis.

Meanwhile, Egypt has called on Israel to avoid targeting the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing. This crossing opens into Egypt. 
