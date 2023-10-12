Odisha BJP MLAs to meet PM, HM demanding ED and CBI probes into graft cases





While ED and CBI teams regularly visit other states, why are they not coming to Odisha to probe corruption cases, Mishra told reporters Bhubaneswar on Thursday.





Claiming rampant corruption at the government level in Odisha, Mishra alleged that the BJD government even did not spare Shree Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar in Puri and is reluctant to undertake an inventory of the temple's treasury, which indicated something wrong behind it.





Mishra said all the 22 BJP MLAs will be part of the delegation, the date for which will soon be decided.





He said other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the delegation plans to meet the President, Election Commission of India and some Union ministers.





"We are preparing a memorandum on how all officials, from a peon to an IAS officer, are working on the basis of the party line in Odisha. We will submit the memorandum to them," he said.





Besides apprising the prime minister on the corruption cases, Mishra said the delegation will meet Shah and inform him about the overall law and order situation and attack on BJP workers across the state.





"We will meet the Election Commissioner and apprise him on the unconstitutional activities taking place in the state," said Mishra, who strongly objected to the use of BJD's conch symbol in state government advertisements during the launch of 'Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha' and Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative schemes. -- PTI

