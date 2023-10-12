No electricity till hostages are released: Israel





The International Red Cross says that with no power in Gaza, hospitals lose power, putting newborns in incubators and elderly patients on oxygen at risk. Kidney dialysis stops, and X-rays cannot be taken preventing diagnosis.





Israel has halted the entry of food, water, fuel and medicine into the territory. On Tuesday, Gaza's only power station ran out of fuel and shut down, leaving only lights powered by scattered private generators. Those will shut off as well if fuel is not allowed in.

Israeli energy minister says that electricity and fuel will not be allowed to return to Gaza until Israeli hostages are released by Hamas. "No electrical switch will be turned on, no water hydrant will be opened and no fuel truck will enter," says energy minister Israel Katz.