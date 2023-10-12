RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Netanyahu claims Hamas burning people alive
October 12, 2023  09:36
People mourn at the graveside of Eden Guez, who was killed at the music festival. Reuters/Violeta Santos Moura
People mourn at the graveside of Eden Guez, who was killed at the music festival. Reuters/Violeta Santos Moura
The Israeli government is under intense public pressure to topple Hamas after its militants stormed through a border fence Saturday and massacred hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at an outdoor music festival. 

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu alleged that the attackers engaged in atrocities, including binding boys and girls and shooting them in the head, burning people alive, raping women and beheading soldiers. The prime minister's allegations could not be independently confirmed, and authorities did not immediately offer further details. 

Rescue workers and witnesses have described horrifying scenes, including the slaughter of elderly people and finding bloody rooms crowded with massacred civilians.

 Militants in Gaza are holding an estimated 150 people taken hostage from Israel soldiers, men, women, children and older adults and they have fired thousands of rockets into Israel over the past five days. -- PTI
