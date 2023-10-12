RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MVA seat distribution for 2024 LS polls on basis of merit, party surveys: Cong
October 12, 2023  19:46
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday said seat distribution in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which also includes the Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena-UBT, for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will take place on merit and on the basis of surveys. 

He was speaking after attending the last leg of the Congress' review meeting for Lok Sabha seats in Nagpur division. 

Apart from Patole, those who attended included former MP Vilas Muttemwar and former state minister Nitin Raut. 

Asked about a possible seating sharing formula in MVA, Patole said. 

"All decisions will be taken on merit and on the basis of surveys undertaken by the respective parties. (Opposition bloc) INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) will win Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra." 

Queried on the Congress' view on the war between Israel and Hamas, Patole said no one was asking about the situation in Manipur, where violence has raged since early May. 

"One part of the country is burning and women are being assaulted. Why is no one discussing this issue? What is happening in some other nation can be discussed afterwards," Patole asserted. 

Patole also denied there were scuffles among participants in the review meeting during the day. 

He said a huge number of people attended and many of them wanted to speak, which was not possible. -- PTI
