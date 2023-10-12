Mrinal Pande writes: On the ground in Israel, I saw the darkness descend

Mrinal Pande writes: On the ground in Israel, I saw the darkness descendOctober 12, 2023 14:54
Wreaths being prepared for the dead in Tel Aviv. Reuters/Janis Laizans
"When a happy Sabbath ended in death and bereavement, it left in its wake the whatabouteries of politicians with dead eyes on TV screens," the senior journalist writes. Read the column here.
