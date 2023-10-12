RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mrinal Pande writes: On the ground in Israel, I saw the darkness descend
October 12, 2023  14:54
Wreaths being prepared for the dead in Tel Aviv. Reuters/Janis Laizans
"When a happy Sabbath ended in death and bereavement, it left in its wake the whatabouteries of politicians with dead eyes on TV screens," the senior journalist writes. Read the column here. 
Chhattisgarh poll: The issues BJP, Cong are banking on
The ruling Congress is seeking to retain power in Chhattisgarh by banking on the welfare schemes of the Bhupesh Baghel government, while the Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping to corner it on the issues of alleged corruption, religious...

'Biren Singh is part of Manipur's problem'
'Replacement of the CM with a more acceptable face may be a good start towards resolving Manipur's problem.'

'He might be hiding somewhere, scared to come out'
Ben Binyamin Cohen is among the many Israeli youth missing since the Hamas attacked the Nove music festival on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

SEE: Who Is Alaya Wooing?
She's no stranger to stealing the spotlight on the ramp.

India vs Pakistan: Crucial we don't focus on external factors: Rohit
India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday urged his side to keep their focus on "things we can control" ahead of the mega World Cup clash against arch-rival Pakistan, having completed a dominating eight-wicket win over Afghanistan in New...

