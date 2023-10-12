Long lines at bakeries as Gaza struggles to survive





On Wednesday, Gaza's only power station ran out of fuel and shut down, leaving only lights powered by scattered private generators.





A senior official with the the International Committee of the Red Cross warned that lack of electricity could cripple hospitals.





Getting out of Gaza is all but impossible. The border between Israel and Gaza is closed.





Israel's navy controls the shoreline so leaving by boat isn't an option.





And then there's the Rafah crossing into Egypt but that's only possible with permission and there's a long waiting list.

Palestinians in Gaza fleeing airstrikes crowded into UN-run schools while others are staying with relatives or even strangers who let them in. Lines formed outside bakeries and grocery stores during the few hours they dared open, as people tried to stock on food before shelves are emptied.