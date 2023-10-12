RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Killed JeM terrorist's close aide dies from bullet wounds
October 12, 2023  18:16
image
One of the close associates of Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group's slain leader Shahid Latif, who suffered bullet injuries during an attack in a mosque in Pakistan's Punjab province, succumbed to his wounds on Thursday, raising the death toll to three in the incident, the police said.        

Latif, mastermind of the 2016 attack on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot, and his security guard Hashim Ali were shot dead by three gunmen while offering prayer in a mosque in Daska city of Punjab province, over 100 km from Lahore, on Wednesday early morning.        

Prayer leader and close associate of Latif, Maulana Ahad was also hit by bullets and was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his wounds on Thursday, the police said.

The Punjab police have registered an FIR against six unknown suspects for killing three persons under sections 302 (murder), 324 (attempted murder), 148 (armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly) and Anti-Terrorism Act.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with PTI, six gunmen aged 22 to 23 reached the Noori-e-Madina Masjid in Mandike Guraya Chowk (Daska) at Fajr (pre-dawn) time.

"Three of them stayed outside while the other three entered the mosque and opened fire on Latif at point blank at 5.28 am. They also sprayed his security guard and the prayer leader with bullets. They, however, didn't target other people offering prayer," the FIR says.

The assailants after committing the crime managed to flee on motorcycles, it says.

Police officer Wasim Ahmad told PTI on Thursday that it was a "target killing" as the main target of the killers was Latif whom they shot at point blank.
