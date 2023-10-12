Israel undecided over sending troops to Gaza





Reports say that forces are preparing for a ground maneuver if required.





Israel has called up some 3,60,000 army reservists and has threatened an unprecedented response to Hamas' bloody, wide-ranging incursion over the weekend. It has been launching intense airstrikes on Gaza since the attack Saturday, as militants have fired thousands of rockets into Israel.

The Israeli military is as yet undecided whether it will send boots on the ground to Gaza. While the military is preparing for a possible ground operation, Israel's political leaders are still undecided.