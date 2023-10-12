Israel undecided over sending troops to Gaza

Israel undecided over sending troops to GazaOctober 12, 2023 11:52
Here once stood a house in Gaza. Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
The Israeli military is as yet undecided whether it will send boots on the ground to Gaza. While the military is preparing for a possible ground operation, Israel's political leaders are still undecided.
Reports say that forces are preparing for a ground maneuver if required.
Israel has called up some 3,60,000 army reservists and has threatened an unprecedented response to Hamas' bloody, wide-ranging incursion over the weekend. It has been launching intense airstrikes on Gaza since the attack Saturday, as militants have fired thousands of rockets into Israel.