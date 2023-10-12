RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Israel kills senior Hamas naval commander
October 12, 2023  12:23
image
Israel's military has killed senior Hamas naval commander. 

Hamas has said it launched its attack Saturday because Palestinians' suffering had become intolerable under a 16-year-long blockade in Gaza, as well as an unending Israeli military occupation and increasing settlements in the West Bank. 

 Militants in Gaza are holding an estimated 150 people taken hostage from Israel and have fired thousands of rockets into Israel over the past five days. In the Gaza Strip, meanwhile, residents are facing ever-growing uncertainty after the enclave's only power plant ran out of fuel and shut down Wednesday. 

The US announced it is working with Egypt and Israel to open up safe corridors to get civilians out of Gaza. The war, which has claimed more than 2,400 lives on both sides, is expected to escalate.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

ICC WC: Consistency-chasing SA not taking things lightly
ICC WC: Consistency-chasing SA not taking things lightly

'I think just to tick it off in a World Cup and get the campaign started was a big thing for the guys' confidence obviously, we know that big pressure.'

Rollicking Rohit Erases Records
Rollicking Rohit Erases Records

Rohit Sharma goes past Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Chris Gayle among others to stamp his class in the ICC World Cup.

SC collegium recommends 13 judicial officers among 18 for HC judge appointments
SC collegium recommends 13 judicial officers among 18 for HC judge appointments

The collegium said the Chief Justice of the Delhi high court, in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues, had on May 30 recommended the elevation of the judicial officers as judges of that high court.

Canadian FM, Jaishankar met in secret in Sep, says report; both mum on meet
Canadian FM, Jaishankar met in secret in Sep, says report; both mum on meet

The report by the Financial Times on Tuesday came even as Canada is yet to comply with India's communication to Ottawa to withdraw over three dozen of its 62 diplomats in the country.

World Cup 2023: How Kohli, Naveen hugged and made peace
World Cup 2023: How Kohli, Naveen hugged and made peace

India's batting great Virat Kohli and Afghanistan pacer Naveen Ul Haq, who were involved in an ugly spat in IPL 2023 earlier this year, let bygones be bygones with a shakehand and a hug.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances