Israel kills senior Hamas naval commander





Hamas has said it launched its attack Saturday because Palestinians' suffering had become intolerable under a 16-year-long blockade in Gaza, as well as an unending Israeli military occupation and increasing settlements in the West Bank.





Militants in Gaza are holding an estimated 150 people taken hostage from Israel and have fired thousands of rockets into Israel over the past five days. In the Gaza Strip, meanwhile, residents are facing ever-growing uncertainty after the enclave's only power plant ran out of fuel and shut down Wednesday.





The US announced it is working with Egypt and Israel to open up safe corridors to get civilians out of Gaza. The war, which has claimed more than 2,400 lives on both sides, is expected to escalate.

Israel's military has killed senior Hamas naval commander.