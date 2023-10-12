Israel has struck over 3600 targets in Gaza Strip





A senior Hamas operative and several other members of the terrorist organisation were targeted in recent attacks, according to the IDF.





The military claims to be assaulting all of Hamas's resources throughout the Gaza Strip, including war rooms, military installations, facilities for manufacturing weapons, and locations connected to the terror organisation's top leadership, according to The Times of Israel.





Issuing a stern warning to the Hamas terror group, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday, said that "2023 is not 1943" in an indirect reference to the persecution of Jews under the Nazi regime in Germany, adding that today's Jewish people possess "different capabilities."





His comments came during a briefing for 31 NATO counterparts at a meeting in Brussels.





"We have been hit hard. Yet make no mistake -- 2023 is not 1943. We are the same Jews, but we have different capabilities. The State of Israel is strong. We are united and powerful," he said.





Gallant also briefed them about atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists against children, women, men and the elderly. He further asserted that Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) will destroy Hamas and "will hunt down every last man with the blood of children," The Times of Israel reported.





"Hamas is the 'ISIS' of Gaza, a savage organisation, funded and supported by Iran. Hamas is ISIS," he said. "The 'ISIS' of Gaza will not exist on our borders. The IDF will destroy Hamas. And we will hunt down every last man, with the blood of our children, on his hands."

The Israel Defence Forces have struck over 3,600 targets in the Gaza Strip, using at least 6,000 rounds of ammunition, reported