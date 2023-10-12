Indian Army veterans' half marathon announced, all citizens invited for event





The curtain raiser event held at the Manekshaw Centre showcased this initiative's vision: To build a strong bridge between our gallant soldiers, veterans, and the citizens of India.





According to an official release, this event is designed as a unique platform for mutual experiences and respect.





"Today marked the momentous unveiling of the Honour Run, not just an athletic event, but a tribute, a statement, and a celebration," the release said.





Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, vice chief of the army staff announced the event, highlighting the intrinsic value of recognising the unmatched bravery and sacrifices of our soldiers.





He stressed the Honour Run's role in allowing citizens to closely engage with the veterans, hearing tales of valour and camaraderie.





"In return, our veterans get the opportunity to appreciate the indispensable contributions of ordinary citizens towards nation-building."





Taking place during the Kargil Vijay Rajat Jayanti Year (25th anniversary), the Honour Run holds even greater resonance.





This initiative stands not just as a run but as a heartfelt tribute to our Kargil heroes, becoming a crucial part of the Rajat Jayanti commemoration series.





The presence of renowned personalities, including the Golden Boy Avinash Sable, Maj DP Singh, the First Blade Runner, Mr. Vishal Batra, brother of Captain Vikram Batra, PVC, and fitness advocate Gul Panag, signifies the vast support and excitement surrounding the Honour Run's noble mission.





The official website for the Honour Run was also launched on Thursday. -- ANI

