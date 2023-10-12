RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India ranks 111th on Global Hunger Index 2023
October 12, 2023  20:13
India ranked 111th out of 125 countries in the Global Hunger Index-2023 with the country reporting the highest child wasting rate at 18.7 per cent. 

The index was released on Thursday. India ranked 107th out of 121 countries in 2022. 

The Global Hunger Index is a tool for comprehensively measuring and tracking hunger at global, regional, and national levels. 

With a score of 28.7 in the Global Hunger Index-2023, India has a level of hunger that is serious, according to a report based on the index. 

India's neighbouring countries Pakistan (102nd), Bangladesh (81st), Nepal (69th) and Sri Lanka (60th) have fared better than it in the index. 

South Asia and Africa South of the Sahara are the world regions with the highest hunger levels, with a GHI score of 27 each, indicating serious hunger. 

"India has the highest child wasting rate in the world, at 18.7 per cent, reflecting acute undernutrition," the report based on the index stated. 

Wasting is measured based on children's weight relative to their height. -- PTI
