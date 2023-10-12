RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India, China to reduce troops along LAC during winter?
October 12, 2023  21:52
The border tension between India and China in the Eastern Ladakh likely to ease as both the countries reportedly agreed to carry on with the winter deployment along the LAC in the 20th round of military level talks that concluded  on Wednesday, writes Snehesh Alex Philip in The Print

As a result of the talks, the LAC will see a cut in the troops on both the sides of the borders. 

Accordingly, both India and China are reportedly working out a plan ahead of summer not to increase the troops and equipment along the borders, Philip writes here.
