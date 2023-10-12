I'll never forget Netanyahu let us down: Trump





Speaking to Fox News, Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Netanyahu "has been hurt very badly" due to the attack.





"He was not prepared. He was not prepared and Israel was not prepared. And under Trump, they wouldn't have had to be prepared," he said.





"Ill never forget that Bibi Netanyahu let us down. That was a very terrible thing. I will say that. And so, when I see sometimes the intelligence -- you talk about the intelligence or you talk about some of the things that went wrong over the last week, theyve gotta straighten it out because theyre fighting potentially a very big force, potentially Iran," Trump said.

Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over what he described as a lack of preparation for a weekend attack by Palestinian Hamas militants that killed at least 1,200 people in Israel.