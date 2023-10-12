RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Height of loot: Congress on GST on Ganga water
October 12, 2023  12:39
image
The Congress on Thursday flayed the Modi government for reportedly imposing an 18 per cent GST on Ganga river water, terming it as the height of loot and hypocrisy. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertaking a day-long visit to Uttarakhand on Thursday, the Congress also asked when will he visit violence-hit Manipur. 

"Modi ji, the importance of Mother Ganga, the provider of salvation, is very high for a common Indian from birth till the end of their life. It is good that you are in Uttarakhand today, but your government has imposed 18% GST on the holy Ganga water itself," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X. 

 "Not even once did you think what would be the burden on those who order Ganga water to be kept in their homes. This is the height of loot and hypocrisy of your government," he also said. 

 The party also put out an animated video on the situation in Manipur on its social media handle, which showed scenes of bodies lying and the state burning due to violence. "The country is asking - when will PM Modi go to Manipur," the Congress said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

US, allies warn Hezbollah against escalating conflict in Israel
US, allies warn Hezbollah against escalating conflict in Israel

The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has been cautioned by the United States and its allies against escalating the conflict in Israel. This comes after the deployment of US military assets to prevent a potential widening of the war,...

Iranians be careful, we're sending fighter jets to Israel: Biden
Iranians be careful, we're sending fighter jets to Israel: Biden

The United States continues to monitor the situation in Israel very closely, President Joe Biden said Wednesday observing that the terrorist attack by Hamas has brought back painful memories of a millennia of antisemitism and genocide...

Every Hamas member is a dead man, declares Israeli PM
Every Hamas member is a dead man, declares Israeli PM

Calling Hamas worse than ISIS, Netanyahu listed some of the atrocities committed on Saturday including the burning of people alive.

Manipur extends internet ban till Oct 16; students block highway
Manipur extends internet ban till Oct 16; students block highway

Frustration continues to mount over the prolonged mobile internet suspension with a Senapati district-based Naga students body imposing highway blockade over the issue since October 5.

India vs Pakistan: Crucial we don't focus on external factors: Rohit
India vs Pakistan: Crucial we don't focus on external factors: Rohit

India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday urged his side to keep their focus on "things we can control" ahead of the mega World Cup clash against arch-rival Pakistan, having completed a dominating eight-wicket win over Afghanistan in New...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances