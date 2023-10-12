First flight to bring back Indians from Israel on Fri

First flight to bring back Indians from Israel on FriOctober 12, 2023 17:02
Pic: Mohammed Salem/Reuters
The first chartered flight is expected to bring back around 230 people from Israel on Friday under Operation Ajay, the ministry of external affairs said on Friday.
The MEA also reiterated that "We see these attacks by Hamas on Israel as terrorist attacks."
Details soon.
