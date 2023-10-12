Congress leader Hooda promises 4 deputy CMs if party wins 2024 Haryana polls





On Wednesday, Congress general secretary Kumari Selja had brushed aside suggestions made by former chief minister Hooda that the Congress could have four deputy chief ministers in Haryana.





She had said there is no talk of having four deputy chief ministers and asserted that the party high-command should select the chief minister from among the 36 communities in the state as the post is not reserved for anyone.





When Hooda was asked by reporters in Karnal to comment on Selja's statement, he said such things are not part of the election manifesto.





"These things are not put in the manifesto," the leader of the opposition in the state assembly said and added that these things are political.





Earlier, ahead of the 2019 assembly polls, Hooda had promised four deputy chief ministers from different communities if the Congress returned to power in Haryana.





The Congress had lost 2019 Haryana polls.





"In 2019 also, we had said and even today I am saying when Congress government is formed, four deputy chief ministers will be made," Hooda said. -- PTI

Senior Haryana Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday reiterated that if his party forms government in the state in 2024, there will be four deputy chief ministers, including one from the Brahmin community.