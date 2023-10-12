Cong CEC meets to finalise candidates for Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, MP polls





The Congress is the only party which hasn't declared its candidates yet, even though the election dates have been announced.





The BJP has already announced its candidates for a number of assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were present during the meeting.





Senior Congress leaders, including general secretary KC Venugopal, and CEC members Ambika Soni, Madhusudan Mistry, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and T S Singh Deo also attended the meeting.





Later, in a post on X, Kharge said, "People of Mizoram are vying for change. The Congress party has a historic connection with this beautiful state, encompassing peace, development and welfare."





"We are confident that Mizoram shall strengthen the Congress party and give us a chance to serve, like we have (done) in the past. We discussed the political strategy for the ensuing Mizoram assembly elections in the central election committee meeting today," he said.





In another post in Hindi, the Congress chief said, "In Chhattisgarh, we have written a new chapter in the 'justice system' in the last five years."





He said the Congress worked for the welfare of villages, poor, farmers, youth, women and all other sections of society.





"Today, a meeting of the Central Election Committee was held regarding Chhattisgarh. In Chhattisgarh... 'Bharosa barkaraar, firse Congress sarkar'," Kharge said. -- PTI

The Congress' central election committee held a meeting at the party headquarters here on Thursday to finalise the names of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram.