Blinken reaches Israel, will meet Palestinian prez





Speaking to reporters ahead of his departure, Blinken said, "We are heading, as you know, to Israel, and I'm going with a very simple and clear message on behalf of the President of the United States and on behalf of the American people, and that is that the United States has Israel's back. We have the back of the Israeli people. We have their back today. We'll have it tomorrow. We will have it every day."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Israel. Blinken will meet Israeli officials and the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Abbas, who is based in the West Bank, is a political rival to Hamas in the Gaza Strip.