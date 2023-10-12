RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Blinken reaches Israel, will meet Palestinian prez
October 12, 2023  13:05
US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken. File pic
US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken. File pic
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Israel. Blinken will meet Israeli officials and the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Abbas, who is based in the West Bank, is a political rival to Hamas in the Gaza Strip. 

 Speaking to reporters ahead of his departure, Blinken said, "We are heading, as you know, to Israel, and I'm going with a very simple and clear message on behalf of the President of the United States and on behalf of the American people, and that is that the United States has Israel's back. We have the back of the Israeli people. We have their back today. We'll have it tomorrow. We will have it every day."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2 held in Port Blair for leaking defence secrets to Dubai woman
2 held in Port Blair for leaking defence secrets to Dubai woman

The accused have been identified as Abhishek Kumar, a resident of Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh, and his friend Santu Biswas of West Bengal's Nadia district.

'I'm growing with every film'
'I'm growing with every film'

'I want people to say that he's a great actor.'

WC PIX: Rohit, Bumrah help India rout Afghanistan by 8 wickets
WC PIX: Rohit, Bumrah help India rout Afghanistan by 8 wickets

PHOTOS from the ICC World Cup match between India and Afghanistan played in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Travelling? Don't End Up With A Lemon
Travelling? Don't End Up With A Lemon

Choose a higher sum insured if you are going on a long trip, and if your age is above 45.

World Cup 2023: How Kohli, Naveen hugged and made peace
World Cup 2023: How Kohli, Naveen hugged and made peace

India's batting great Virat Kohli and Afghanistan pacer Naveen Ul Haq, who were involved in an ugly spat in IPL 2023 earlier this year, let bygones be bygones with a shakehand and a hug.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances